Selena Gomez's new music video for "Dance Again" is here!

The 27-year-old released the visual to the catchy track from her Rare album on Thursday, providing us with some much-needed entertainment as we continue to self-isolate amid the worldwide spread of coronavirus.

Rocking bouncy curls and a silk slip dress, Gomez looks as beautiful as ever while dancing around and singing lyrics like, "Confidence is throwing your heart through every brick wall."

"Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again," she continues. "With my emotions undressed, I'm going in. With everything, to dance again."

Additionally, Gomez and Interscope Records, in partnership with Bravado, also launched new "Dance Again" merchandise via her online store . A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to help those in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can donate to MusiCares here .

Gomez isn't the only celebrity who has been using her platform to step up amid this pandemic, however. ET reported on Wednesday that her longtime friend, Taylor Swift, reached out to several fans who are struggling financially due to the outbreak to lend a helping hand, in the form of several thousand dollars.

Read the full story here, and watch the video below for more on how stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba (who have contracted the flu-like virus) are coping.

