It looks like now we've got bad blood!
Selena Gomez isn’t playing around when it comes to her best friend, Taylor Swift. After a resurfaced video showing Hailey Bieber pretending to gag at the mention of Swift, the Rare Beauty mogul quickly came to Swift’s defense.
“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented on the video.
It happened on Thursday, when Gomez left a comment under a TikTok calling Bieber a “mean girl” and showing a clip from Drop the Mic, the model’s former rap battle show with Method Man.
Method Man describes a rap battle in the video as having “some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.” In response, Bieber points a finger at her mouth and pretends to gag, before shrugging as the audience laughs.
This response comes shortly after Bieber and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows on Instagram.
Jenner shot down the accusations, writing, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”
The Only Murders in the Building star replied to Jenner's comment with, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”
@sunlightchaser New selenator alert 🚨#selenagomez#haileybieber#kyliejenner#selenator#meangirls#nepobaby♬ original sound - Sarah ☀️
Jenner, Bieber and Gomez seemed fine until Gomez started commenting on the TikTok video. Before coming to Swift's defense, Gomez wrote “I love you” in response to a video calling Jenner and Bieber “nepo babies” who were acting like “mean girls.”
