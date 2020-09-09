Music

Selena Gomez Says She Felt Pressure to be Overtly Sexual in Her Music Videos

By Paige Gawley‍
Selena Gomez
Micaiah Carter for Allure

Selena Gomez is opening up about the pressure she's faced as a young woman in the entertainment industry. The 28-year-old singer covers the October issue of Allure, and reveals how her star-turning role on Wizards of Waverly  Place affected her day-to-day life.

"My personal life was out everywhere," she recalls of her time on the wildly popular Disney Channel show, which ran from 2007 to 2012. "It felt very claustrophobic and... I felt very trapped."

Everything from her dating life to weight was fodder for the media, something Gomez says was "just unfair for someone to handle."

After Wizards came to an end, Gomez turned her focus to music, releasing Stars Dance in 2013 and  Revival in 2015. On the latter album, Gomez admits she felt a demand to be overtly sexual in some of her music videos. 

"There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival," she says. "[I felt] the need to show skin... I really don't think I was [that] person."

Despite the downfalls of fame that came with her Disney stardom, Gomez is grateful for how she got her start.

"I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world -- it was my high school," she says. "I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress."

Selena Gomez
Micaiah Carter for Allure
View this post on Instagram

Having been in the public eye since age 10, #SelenaGomez has endured much scrutiny. Still, she’s stayed consistently vocal and candid about her mental health. “After years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar. I wanted to know everything about it, and it took the fear away,” she shares on an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus. Her passion for learning more also led to the launch of @RareBeauty’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims to increase access to mental health resources over the next 10 years. Link in bio for more of Selena’s #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by @selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia

A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on

View this post on Instagram

From her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement to talking about the need for change in the upcoming election, @SelenaGomez doesn’t shy away from speaking up about social justice. “A lot of my family were immigrants who created lives for themselves in the United States,” she says. “I’m proud of that side of who I am.” Last year, she produced the documentary ‘Living Undocumented,’ which follows the lives of real families torn apart by the U.S.’s current immigration policies. “I wanted to do something that would make people uncomfortable, that would force people to watch something that maybe they just don’t want to see, or don’t understand,” says Selena. Link in bio to read the full #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia

A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) on

While she's learned to live with the public interest in her personal life in recent years, Gomez still takes steps to control what she sees, including withstanding from Googling herself.

"I haven't done that in years. I honestly can't," she says. "I'm strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart."

Even while taking certain precautions on social media, when Gomez uses her platform it's for the sake of a cause, usually mental health. Gomez revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in April.

"I have always had so many different emotions and I didn't know how to control them quite well. It was complicated. But I think I'm happy to understand it," she says. "Once I did find out more about who I was, I was proud. I also felt comfortable knowing that I wasn't alone, and I was going to get through it. So I will always be passionate about that. It's something I will continue to talk about."

Gomez's self-assured nature is a product of many years in the spotlight and an impressive slate of projects to match. She's a producer, an actress, a singer, a philanthropist, a home chef and more. But above all is the control Gomez now feels she maintains over everything in both her personal and professional lives.

"I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything," she says. "So I would like to say, yes. I'm in charge of everything in my life."

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Admits All Her Exes Think She’s Crazy

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is Here!

Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Related Gallery

 