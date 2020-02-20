Selena Gomez is giving her fans what they want!

The singer dropped a "new" track, "Feel Me," on Friday -- though it's one Selenators have been clamoring for since 2016.

"On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since," Gomez tweeted when the song dropped at midnight. "Soo you asked and I listened. Today, 'Feel Me' is out online and vinyl everywhere."

The song was written when Gomez was in the middle of her on-again, off-again period with ex Justin Bieber, prior to their 2017 reconciliation and subsequent split -- and the lyrics seem to be sending a message to an unfaithful lover.

"Do you stay up late just so you don't dream?" the now-27-year-old performer croons as the up-tempo song builds to the chorus. "Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me."

On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened 😘 Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere 🖤 https://t.co/1d3YKZPxK2pic.twitter.com/WySaCH7TvT — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 21, 2020

Gomez has previously addressed fans who asked her to finally, officially put out the song amid the release of her third studio album, Rare. However, the singer tweeted in January that, "That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn’t fit with where I am right now."

That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn’t fit with where I am right now https://t.co/vb68PBVHXF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 10, 2020

As with Gomez's other songs, fans have been quick to pick through the lyrics for references to her past relationship. In one particularly pointed phrase, the "Look at Her Now" singer warns, "Won't be caught up in the middle / of your highs and your lows / Baby, long as you're not with me / you'll always be alone."

In a January interview with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro for Weekend Edition Sunday, Gomez opened up about Rare, and the personal connection she has to her lyrics.

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said," she explained of her song "Lose You to Love Me," one of the album's lead singles.

"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

See more on her emotional journey in the video below.

