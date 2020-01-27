Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato's 'Inspirational' GRAMMYs Performance

Selena Gomez was moved by Demi Lovato's emotional GRAMMYs performance on Sunday.

Lovato performed her new song, "Anyone," marking her first time at the GRAMMYs in three years and her first big performance since her 2018 overdose. The 27-year-old singer shed tears during her performance, but still showed off flawless vocals. On Sunday, Gomez showed her support for her longtime friend and fellow Disney star.

"I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was," she wrote alongside a picture of Lovato receiving applause after her performance. "Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

Lovato and Gomez, also 27, starred on Barney and Friends as children before transitioning into teen Disney stars. Though they've had their ups and downs, Gomez said she did reach out to Lovato privately after hearing about her overdose in July 2018.

"All I'm saying is, I reached out to her personally," Gomez told Elle magazine in September of that year. "I didn't do a public thing. I didn't want to. I… I love her. I've know her since I was seven. So… it's… that’s what I'll say."

As recently as last March, it appeared there was no bad blood between Gomez and Lovato, as well as with their fellow former Disney star, Miley Cyrus. Cyrus shared a throwback video on Instagram of her and Gomez singing her 2008 song, "7 Things," to which Lovato commented, "iconic."

Prior to Lovato's performance at the GRAMMYs, she opened up on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 about "Anyone," which she recorded in Montana just four days before her overdose.

"This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened ... I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help," she said. "You listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let's help this girl.' I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn't."

"About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she continued.

For more, watch the video below:

