Demi Lovato is thinking of her future! During a new interview on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, she opened up about her dreams for the next decade.

"When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family," Lovato admitted. "That would be dope."

While the "Confident" singer loves her career and creating her own music, she doesn't feel that it is necessarily the key to happiness.

"All of this is great and it's beautiful and I'm lucky and I'm blessed and I'm grateful. But I've learned that clearly if all of this made you happy, I wouldn't have ended up where I did," she said, alluding to her 2018 overdose. "My success is not ...Measure my happiness. Exactly. And so when I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team. I think about people that ... connections, soul connections. Meaningful relationships, exactly."

Lovato was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama. The pair split in 2016 and Lovato has had several shorter relationships since. She was most recently linked to model Austin Wilson, though the pair parted ways in December.

Lovato, who has been open about being attracted to both men and women, admitted that she doesn't necessarily picture herself settling down with one particular gender.

"I don't know what that looks like. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade," she said. "And if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see. But I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success."

The Disney Channel alum noted that she used to put a lot of pressure on how successful she was in her career.

"For my whole career I always was like, 'Oh, I want a GRAMMY so bad,' or, 'I want this,' or, 'I want that,' and a number one here, a number one there," she said. "And all of that stuff is great and if you can accomplish that, that's awesome. But I just know personally it doesn't fill that hole inside of me that only love and appreciation and gratitude can fill."

These days, Lovato is happiest "spending time with my family," but she's still here for her fans.

The singer is preparing for a major comeback over the next couple weeks. She is set to return to the GRAMMYs stage for the first time in three years, singing her brand new song, "Anyone," which she wrote and recorded four days before her overdose. She is also scheduled to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

"I feel really excited and I'm ready," she said of the upcoming debut of her song. "I feel like I've been waiting for this moment for so long."

