Demi Lovato is ready for her musical comeback!

The 27-year-old singer is making her grand return to the spotlight on Sunday, when she'll take the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 2020 GRAMMYs. The performance will mark her first since completing treatment for substance abuse issues in November 2018, and Lovatics couldn't be more excited to see what surprises she has up her sleeve.

In anticipation of Lovato's big night, ET's taking a look back at her most memorable red carpet looks from past GRAMMYs appearances.

2017

Getty Images

Lovato's last appearance at the GRAMMYs was in 2017 when she rocked the red carpet in a dazzling Julien Macdonald knit cutout gown with gold hardware detailing. Her shiny gold pout, metallic Giuseppe Zanotti heels and David Yurman jewelry pulled the head-turning look together perfectly.

WireImage

At the time, she brought her father, Eddie de la Garza, as her date. (Lovato's biological dad, Patrick Lovato, died in 2013, and Lovato has called Eddie, who married her mom in 1995, "the greatest dad a girl could ever hope for.")

"I'm very proud. Very proud and excited," de la Garza gushed to ET, referencing Lovato's first-ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album, Confident. "I'm just trying to hold back tears, but I'm doing all right."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lovato upped the glamour even more inside the show, sporting a sparkly silver, disco-inspired jumpsuit as she led an all-star tribute to the Bee Gees. She was joined by Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town. "I feel amazing. I feel really excited," she told ET ahead of the performance. "I'm here to pay tribute to the Bee Gees, and I'm singing 'Stayin' Alive,' so that'll be really exciting!"

2016

John Shearer/WireImage

Bold and beautiful! Back in 2016, Lovato accessorized her black Norisol Ferrari blazer and skirt with an edgy body chain. She completed the look with Loree Rodkin jewels, black platform heels, and a freshly painted charcoal manicure.

"I'm just excited to be here," Lovato raved to ET on the carpet. "I've always wanted to make it here and I always wanted to wait [for] my first time until I was either performing or presenting. I'm here and I'm excited!"

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lovato later took the stage with stars like John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Tyrese Gibson and Luke Bryan to perform a tribute to Lionel Richie. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native absolutely nailed her cover of Richie's 1980s hit, "Hello."

2012

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

In February 2012 (ahead of her summer world tour in support of her Unbroken album), Lovato showed off her edgy-meets-boho ensemble while posing backstage at the Staples Center. The former Disney star kept it casual in a black motorcycle jacket, lace crop top and flowy patterned skirt, keeping her dyed red locks loosely down for the occasion.

"Right now, I'm just focusing on myself and my music," Lovato told reporters at the time, during the GRAMMYs Dial Global Radio Remotes. "Then I'm getting ready for a world tour! I'm really excited."

