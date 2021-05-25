Selena Gomez was destined to be a star!

Ever since she was a young girl, the actress and singer loved to put on a show and her latest video proves it. On Tuesday, Gomez, 28, posted an adorable throwback video of herself before her Disney days in which she sings along to Britney Spears' song "Don't Go Knockin' on My Door."

The video is set against a purple and blue galactic backdrop, while Gomez wears a black t-shirt and rocks sunglasses with blue lenses. She sings along to the pop star's classic song and at one point takes off her shades as she passionately belts the lyrics.

"The hustle was real," Gomez captioned the clip.

The Spears song was released in 2000 and featured on her Oops!... I Did It Again album. At the time of the LP's release, Gomez would have been seven, going on eight years old.

Back in 2018, Spears worked out Gomez's song "Bad Liar," and thanked her for getting her on her feet.

"Long workout out today!!! @selenagomez definitely helped me get through it ? ? ?," Spears captioned the video.

Spears also asked Gomez when they would collaborate on a track back in 2016. After a fan asked the former Wizards of Waverly Place star about a possible duet between the two, Gomez noted that they worked on the tribute track, "Hands," for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

"Technically, yes, but when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez?" Spears responded in a tweet.

Technically, yes... But when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez? 💋 https://t.co/fIKGC1IB0I — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 21, 2016

Earlier this month, Megan Fox also impersonated the pop star during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Fox sang a little Spears and revealed that she listens to the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer's music to overcome her fear of flying.

Watch her imitating Spears in the video below.

Watch Megan Fox Do an Impression of Britney Spears!



