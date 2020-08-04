Selena Gomez Shares First Look at New HBO Max Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is giving fans a look inside her kitchen! On Tuesday, the singer shared a sneak peek at what she's been cooking up in her upcoming HBO Max series, Selena + Chef. The clip shows Gomez at home, following directions that a chef is giving her via video chat.

"You see what I am cooking on? Electric," says the chef, with Gomez replying, "Mine is electric too," as she points to her gas stove. "Oh no, mine's fire. Sorry!"

The "Rare" singer's unscripted HBO Max original cooking series, which she also produces, was first announced in May, and was inspired by her time at home amid quarantine.

"I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do, and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said in a statement at the time. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

During each episode of "this unapologetically authentic cookalong," the former Disney Channel star will be joined remotely by a different professional chef as they tackle various cuisines while also sharing tips and tricks to mastering the kitchen in hopes of embracing the joys of cooking. The show will also spotlight different food-related charities during its 10-episode run.

Gomez, meanwhile, has been staying busy during quarantine, giving back to the community, working on her makeup line and more. Last month, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to tease "so many exciting things" coming up after taking a break.

In the clip, she tells her fans, "I wanted to take the time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven't been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there's so many exciting things coming up that I can't wait to share with all of you."

