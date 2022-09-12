Selena Gomez Stuns in Slinky White Halter Dress at the 2022 Emmys
Selena Gomez made her grand arrival on Monday for the Primetime Emmys! The 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a white halter dress. Adding Old Hollywood glam to her look, the Rare Beauty founder wore her hair in an updo and accessorized with show-stopping green earrings.
The actress presented an Emmy with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short -- who each were nominated in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category.
While she didn’t snag any solo nominations for the night, the actress and her co-stars are up for an award in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The actress is only one of three Latinas to earn a nomination in the category in the Emmys' 74-year history.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
