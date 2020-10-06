'Selena: The Series' Gets a Premiere Date and New Trailer: Watch!

Selena: The Series is almost here! On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the two-part limited series starring Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla will premiere on Dec. 4.

In addition to the date announcement, the streaming platform shared the first trailer for the project, which was first announced in 2018.

In the black-and-white clip, Serratos' Selena is seen performing onstage, as her father, Abraham (Ricardo Chavira), offers advice in a voice over.

"If you keep practicing, pretty soon it's all gonna pay off. Just watch," he says. "And when I see you on that stage, I still see the 6-year-old girl singing in our backyard."

Prior to the trailer's release, a teaser clip, showing Serratos as the spitting image of the iconic singer, was shared last November.

Get your first look at Christian Serratos, who will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise.



Selena: The Series — Part 1 premieres in 2020.

Selena: The Series will explore and chronicle the life and legacy of the legendary singer as she comes of age, and has to make tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music, according to the show's website. Selena was shot and killed in 1995. She was 23.

In addition to Serratos and Chavira, the Netflix project, which was produced with the support of Selena's family, will star Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's oldest brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla and Seidy Lopez as her mother, Marcella Quintanilla. Madison Taylor Baez will play Young Selena.

