Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan is proud of her vegan empanadas despite the critics. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Hernan at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, and she defended her business.
Some fans have criticized Hernan's empanadas as being inauthentic, and they've been featured on Selling Sunset. In one episode, she brought the empanadas on a date with her love interest, Micah, which had unusual flavors like cheeseburger, taco and pizza.
But Hernan told ET that her empanadas were her "heart and soul."
"I grew up in the food industry, you know, my grandmother was Portuguese and I just feel like it was just a big part of my childhood and it's something fun for me," she said. "I love, I mean, every ingredient, like, I put, from every spice to the meat in it, so ... the empanadas were a hit, you know?"
During the Selling Sunset reunion special, Hernan's co-star, Vanessa Villela, made it clear she wasn't a fan of the empanadas. When host Tan France asked if Hernan's empanadas were "actually empanadas," Villegas responded, "I mean, yes, because you made them empanadas. But they're not really. I mean, yes and no. But not in a bad way. I didn't mean it in a bad way. In Mexico, we know empanadas another way."
Viewers poked fun at Hernan's tight smile in response.
ET spoke with Hernan about season 5 of Selling Sunset in April, and she talked about the shocking bribery plot involving Christine Quinn as well as where things stand between her and Micah. Watch the video below for more.
