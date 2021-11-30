Ahead of Selling Sunset’s fourth season, which is now streaming, Netflix shared the official first look at the newest series in the growing Selling franchise, Selling Tampa. Set for a December premiere, the Florida-based spinoff will follow the owner and agents of the all Black, all female firm, Allure Realty.

According to Netflix, “owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, [Allure Realty] has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

In addition to Rosado, the cast includes Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

Following the teaser, the streaming platform released a full trailer, giving audiences a look at what's to come from Selling Tampa.

The eight-episode first season from executive producer Adam DiVello and Done and Done Productions debuts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Netflix

RELATED CONTENT

Two New Agents Shake Things Up on 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Trailer

Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenheim

'Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Pregnant With Baby No. 3