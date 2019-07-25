Selma Blair is sporting a new style.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the first photo of her completely shaved head, a decision she announced back in June following her MS diagnosis. In the pic, a smiling Blair wears a black-and-white striped T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers as she leans against a yellow bike.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do," she wrote. "This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

"I thank you all for your love and support," she continued. "... I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!!"

Blair ended her post by referencing her son Arthur's eighth birthday. "This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂," she wrote.

Prior to debuting her bald head, Blair posted a photo of Arthur cutting off her hair alongside an emotional post lamenting that she wouldn't be by his side on his birthday.

"I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him," she wrote. "And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today."

Blair continued her caption by describing her "painful induced labor" with Arthur, whom she shares with her ex Jason Bleick, in 2011.

"He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours," she wrote. "I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto, his godmother, drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax."

"He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy," Blair continued. "Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me."

Blair concluded her post by detailing how much her son has grown over the years and marveling at the support he lends throughout her MS battle.

"And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough," she wrote. "Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad, dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama"

Ahead of Arthur's birthday, Blair shared a pic collage in honor of the special day, which featured a photo of her breastfeeding and others of Arthur playing and smiling.

"8 🎂 years. 8 years of eternal love. You are giving me new life," she gushed. "I knew it would be hard. When I found out I was to be a mother. I didn’t know how I would be pushed. You did that Arthur. You pushed me to turn into an almost completely different kind of person. Thank you."

"Tomorrow you are 8. The age I started to really feel grown up and still a child," she continued. "I choose you on my team every time. Every life. I choose you. Happy birthday tomorrow #arthursaintbleick 🌟🎂🌟"

Watch the video below for more on Blair.

