Selma Blair's 7-Year-Old Son Helps Her Shave Her Head

Ever since getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August, the actress has been going through some changes and sharing the updates with her loyal fan base on her social media account. On Friday, Blair took to Instagram to share a candid photo of her 7-year-old son, Arthur, helping her shave her head.

"People. #selmablair #arthursaintbleick . Back to my roots. 🐣 #zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him. ❤️," the formerCruel Intentions star -- who previously shared that since her diagnosis it had become harder to brush her hair -- wrote alongside the snap.

Little Arthur, whom Blair shares with Jason Bleick, has been supporting his mom since her diagnosis. Last month, he joined her onstage at the Race to Erase MS Gala where Blair was honored.

"I have to say that I am afraid that I will fall, and I have the best fall-bearers in the world with Robin and Sarah and my son, Arthur," she began her speech. "I am really happy. I am really happy that you are all here. That I get this chance to speak for so many people who don't get a chance to speak -- and oh my god, can you hear? I am talking really well."

She also expressed that her "dream is that I get to be a useful mom as long as this kid wants me."

During her first interview after she revealed her diagnosis, Blair revealed how she told her son about her MS.

"After the MRI, I said, 'I have something called multiple sclerosis,’ and he almost cried and said, 'Will it kill you?'" Blair told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts in February. "And I said, 'No. I mean, we never know what kills us, Arthur. But this is not the doctor telling me I'm dying.' And he was like, 'Oh, OK.'"

