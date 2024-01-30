Selma Blair Shares Health Update Amid Multiple Sclerosis Remission

Selma Blair is offering a painful update following her remission for multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Monday, the 51-year-old actress posted a lengthy Instagram video showing her holding a mic while sitting in bed as she revealed that she's hurting "all the time." She shared that she's still in remission and due for an MRI and more bloodwork soon, but the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome have taken a toll on her body. According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues -- primarily, your skin, joints and blood vessel walls.

"I hurt all the time. I say that for you people that hurt also," she began her video. "Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts."

Blair said stretching is an option most people can resort to to soothe the muscles, but it's a luxury not afforded to her.

"So, the Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff," she said.

She continued, "So, I get some injuries, but this is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing and you have to watch because people think stretching's so good for you. And I'm technically not allowed to stretch."

Blair added that she gets tired and stiff all the time, but in spite of the chronic fatigue ravaging her body, she's trying to stay positive.

"But I am doing well. I'm doing well. Tired. When people say, 'What do you want to do with your life?' It still makes me sad that I just want to sleep," she said.

Blair added, "There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to. Still lucky. Still grateful. Still okay. But it's still a bummer."

The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and went into remission in 2021. The health update comes two months after the Legally Blonde star shared her last one with ET.

"My health is good. I've been in remission since I had a bone marrow transplant to stop the progression of the MS, that had been, for really many, many years, burning," she said at the time.

"So it took awhile to recover," she added of the procedure, which she underwent in 2021. "But I am feeling really, really much stronger now and building stamina."

