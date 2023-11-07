Selma Blair is feeling better than she has in years, and she's basking in the supportive warmth of the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The actress walked the red carpet at the star-studded gala event on Tuesday -- held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City -- and she shared a health updated with ET, in the wake of her battle with multiple sclerosis.

"My health is good. I've been in remission since I had a bone marrow transplant," Blair shared, "to stop the progression of the MS, that had been, for really many, many years, burning."

"So it took awhile to recover," she added of the procedure, which she underwent in 2021. "But I am feeling really, really much stronger now and building stamina."

The actress added that "everything is good" with regards to her health, and she's focusing her time and efforts toward helping others.

"It's been a really lovely journey in this second part of my life, of finding [my] community and realizing that nothing feels as good as helping to be a megaphone for other people," Blair shared.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress was one of the night's honorees at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards gala, and she reflected on how the recognition felt after her public health battle.

"This is my first time here, and it's so wonderful to be honored. This is incredible," she shared with ET. "And in a time when we're definitely burdened with a lot of thoughts in this world, it's nice to come out and celebrate people who want to hear each other's voices."

"It is such an honor to be an advocate for people with disabilities," Blair added.

For more on the actress' emotional health journey, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: