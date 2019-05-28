Selma Blair is opening up about her close friendship with Pink.

The 46-year-old actress gushed over the pop star via Instagram over Memorial Day weekend, while also sharing a story about myoclonus, a lesser-known multiple sclerosis symptom in which one has heightened sensitivity to loud noises or other stimuli.

"This picture was taken after the most dramatic stop drop and roll maneuver performed by yours truly," wrote Blair, who revealed last October that she had been diagnosed with MS. "I was so startled to see @pink💓💓 come up behind me (at her house, mind you) that my overactive startle reflex kicked in and I went flying. This happens to me. My kid thinks it is hysterical."

"My beloved friend... we had a good laugh too," she continued. "My favorite. Fall, tackle, hug, laugh, repeat. Take a picture. #heaven. My inspiration for joy every day @pink I love you so much. #nobodydoesitbetter thank you for loving life to the fullest. #love love #pink #selma #keepsmegoing #hurts2bhuman 👻 we cried😂 best drop and roll around partner ever 🙌. I love you sister soul."

Blair also shared an adorable snap of her 7-year-old son, Arthur, receiving a giant hug from Pink. "These two," she mused. "Make me feel full of love and pride. 💘 a photo of them together again... priceless. #pink #arthursaintbleick #memorialdayweekend . I love .#beautifulsouls #family #whataboutlove."

Of course, this isn't the first time Blair has gushed over her pal. Last June, she posted a similar pic of Pink and Arthur cuddled up together. "Two of the most beautiful people I have ever met," she captioned it. "Truly. And I am biased with one of them. #pink #womancrushwednesday #arthursaintbleick #smitten."

Earlier this month, Blair was the one being praised when ET spoke with Jamie-Lynn Sigler at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala. The actress, who also suffers from MS, opened up about what it's like having another celebrity by her side in the effort to raise awareness.

"I’m just so proud of her," Sigler said. I mean, she's a new friend, but she's somebody I've gotten to know a bit over the course of the last couple of months, and look, I mean, to be vulnerable takes the most amount of courage in my book. I think that she’s living through this disease and coming to terms with what it means for her, but doing it in a way of just being so open and honest and representing so many people."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Praises 'New Friend' Selma Blair for Speaking Out About Her Battle With MS (Exclusive)

Selma Blair Says Her Dream Is 'to Be a Useful Mom' During Emotional Race to Erase MS Speech

Selma Blair Says She 'Cannot Imagine Ever Feeling OK' While Battling MS

Related Gallery