Serena and Venus Williams Lose in First-Round Doubles Match at U.S. Open
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Makes Red Carpet Debut at ‘Kin…
Serena Williams Playfully Shades Reporter at U.S. Open
Prince Harry Crashes Meghan Markle’s Podcast Debut With Serena W…
Mindy Kaling Compares ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Red Carpet Pr…
Serena Williams Wins Second Match at US Open as Celebs Cheer fro…
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Pulls Out Vecna Voic…
How Keke Palmer Brought Her ‘Lightyear’ Character to Her ‘Full P…
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking Sum…
Ellen Pompeo Steps Back From ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 19 as She J…
Christopher Walken Has One Last Conversation With His Dying Wife…
Ryan Phillippe Reflects on ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Tur…
Kevin Bacon Reacts to ‘The River Wild’ Remake With Leighton Mees…
Jacob Elordi Wanted to Quit Acting After 'The Kissing Booth' Fame
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Kevin Federline Says Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie ‘Saved’ H…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
’sMothered’s Dawn and Cher Tease Season 4 and Defend Their Unusu…
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Angelina Jol…
‘Selling the O.C.': Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Shares How She…
The Williams sisters reunited on the court but fell short of securing the victory. Venus and Serena Williams teamed up for a doubles match together on Wednesday as part of the U.S. Open. It marked the professional athlete sisters' first doubles match together since the 2018 French Open.
However, Serena and Venus fell in straight sets to Czech players Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova. The match finished at 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Though it was not the outcome they hoped for, the U.S. Open stadium honored the sisters with a standing ovation.
Venus and Serena have teamed up throughout their careers, setting records in the Grand Slam doubles finals and winning three Olympic gold medals together. As a doubles pairing, the sisters have won the U.S. Open twice -- in 1999 and then in 2009.
This is a particularly special U.S. Open for Serena, who recently announced her intention to retire from the sport after decades of breaking barriers.
On Monday night, Serena beat Montenegrin tennis player Danka Kovinić in her first singles match as her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, cheered her on in the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Olympia sported a black sparkly ensemble that matched her mom's match attire and wore her hair braided with symbolic white beads as a nod to Serena's early days on the court.
Serena also opened up to Gayle King on the court about her decision to step away from the sport.
"I think now's the time. I just have a family. There's other chapters in life," she said. "It's like Serena 2.0."
RELATED CONTENT:
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Sports Her Mom's Iconic Hair Beads
Serena Williams Wins First US Open Match Since Announcing Tennis Exit
John McEnroe Praises Serena Williams Amid Her Retirement