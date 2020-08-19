Serena Williams is already swapping clothes with her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia! The 38-year-old tennis pro took to social media earlier this week to show off her crop top look, which she borrowed from her little girl.

"I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon," Williams said in a mirror video, showing off the white top with pink stars, which she wore over her own shirt. "This is her top."

She also shared a photo of little Olympia in the shirt.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, commented on the post, writing, "Soo cute❤️."

Fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki added, "Already 'borrowing' her clothes 😜😂😍🔥☺️."

The mother-daughter duo has been having lots of fun matching their outfits in quarantine. Earlier this month, Williams shared a cute photo of herself dressed up like Sleeping Beauty with Olympia in a matching ensemble.

"She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers," Williams captioned the photo of her little girl zipping up her gown.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Opens Up About Postpartum Depression Battle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Serena Williams Helps Donate 4.25 Million Masks to Underserved Schools

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Are the Cutest Doubles Pair in Matching Tennis Pic

Serena Williams Gets Real About the Challenges of Being a Working Mom: It's 'Not Easy'

Related Gallery