Serena Williams may have some stiff competition -- courtesy of her daughter, Olympia. In a clip posted to her Instagram account, the 4-year-old shows off her skills on the tennis court with an impressive backstroke.

“Practice makes progress,” the caption next to the video reads.

Channeling her mother, the mini athlete lets out a powerful grunt as she sends the ball back across the net. What's more, Olympia’s tennis style is on point, wearing a black-and-white workout outfit for the occasion.

“It’s Oracene all over again,” Olympia’s aunt, Venus Williams, wrote in the comments, referencing her and Serena's mom, who was also their coach when they were kids, while friend Lala Anthony wrote, “Yes‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️”

While the Grand Slam winner, who welcomed Olympia in 2017 with husband Alexis Ohanian, has shared updates on her daughter’s tennis skills via social media, it seems music is her daughter’s passion.

"She likes tennis, but I don't know. Honestly, she likes playing piano," Williams, 40, said in November during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

"She's teaching me! Like, I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart, [but] of course every parent thinks they have, like, a baby Beethoven or whatever,” she added.

In September, Williams shared a video, appropriately captioned, “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano… 🎾🎹 @olympiaohanian.” In the clip, Olympia guides her mom as they sit at the piano and work on an exercise.

The athlete tries to follow along but can’t seem to catch the keys. “You gonna fire me?” she asks the tot before the video shuts off.

Serena Williams Says Working on 'King Richard' With Her Family Was a 'Great Experience' (Exclusive)



