Alexis Ohanian never shies away from showing love for his legendary wife, Serena Williams. To celebrate the tennis superstar's 40th birthday, Ohanian penned a short and sweet tribute to mark the special occasion on Sunday.

"✨ the incomparable @serenawilliams - grateful for every minute I get with my amazing wife & Olympia's mama," the Reddit co-founder captioned his post on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes.

The couple, who shares 4-year-old daughter Olympia, got married in September 2017 and the internet entrepreneur has been a vocal supporter of his wife ever since.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning in May, the entrepreneur spoke about his advocacy for paid family leave and applauded his wife's ability to balance her demanding tennis schedule and life as a mom to Olympia, a skill he's still learning to master.

"I had a kind of warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being the direct result of just, pure work and that is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge," Ohanian explained. "And something she [Williams] is really good at, is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."

