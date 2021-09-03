Class is in session! Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Ohanian is giving out piano lessons, and her mother is her first pupil.

The tennis pro shared a TikTok that featured her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, teaching her which keys to hit. Both sporting matching Nike merch, Serena sits beside Olympia at the piano as she gets instructions. Although the 39-year-old athlete is an icon on the tennis court, it's safe to say she won't be quitting to take over the piano.

"Sorry!" Serena says at one point after messing up their musical flow. "Are you gonna fire me?"

In the caption, the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote, "I teach her tennis … She teaches me piano … 🎾🎹."

It's clear that Olympia, who celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday, has taken a liking to the piano, and it's not the first time fans have seen her playing it. Serena revealed that she purchased the piano with her daughter in mind during a house tour with Architectural Digest in February.

"I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play, but I didn't want it to be so heavy," she explained in the video, showing the stunning see-through piano, which also features a matching transparent stool. (Her sister Venus Williams' interior design company V Starr helped design her home and find the piano.)

But Olympia isn't only mastering the black-and-white keys. On Monday, Alexis shared a video on Instagram of his daughter styling his long quarantine hair as he rests his head on a pillow.

When the Reddit co-founder asks if she's "gonna make me beautiful," Olympia sweetly responds, "maybe."

Obviously, Olympia likes to keep her hands in several pots, just like her influential parents!

