Alexis Ohanian may have co-founded Reddit, but he's just fine with being known exclusively as Serena Williams' husband. Ohanian took to Instagram Thursday to share a Twitter exchange with a fan who admired the fact that Ohanian is often referred to as the tennis champion's husband.

"I'll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena's husband (or Olympia's dad) and that's fine by me," he said in response to the user, captioning the screen grab, "TBH I'm hoping to be known as "@olympiaohanian's papa."

The couple who share three-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, got married in 2017 and the internet entrepreneur has been a vocal supporter of his wife ever since.

From cheering her on from the sidelines and defending her from trolls online, he's got Williams' back. Most recently, Ohanian made a major statement during Williams' Australian Open match in February, when he sported a shirt to the match that set the record straight about his wife's standing among the greatest athletes around.

He stood in the crowd wearing a white Nike T-shirt that read, "Greatest Female Athlete," with the word "Female" crossed out. The statement-making text was accompanied by a picture of the pro tennis player.

The proud dad and husband took to Instagram after the match to praise his wife's big win and gave a little shout-out to the fans, who he said helped pick the T-shirt out for him.

"Onward. 👏 Thanks for helping pick my shirt, IG squad. If you want your own, ask @nike," Ohanian wrote.

BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

Though the couple seems to have it all, Williams got candid in Q&A for Bumble last month about not having the perfect life. One question posed to her was, "What have you learned about marriage?," to which she replied with a laugh, "Marriage is not bliss."

But she quickly followed it up with a clarification.

"But it can be if you work at it," she noted. "I learned that love is an amazing feeling and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing."

