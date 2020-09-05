Serena Williams had her two biggest cheerleaders by her side at her U.S. Open match on Saturday. The 38-year-old tennis champ won her Women’s Singles third round match against Sloane Stephens.

While there were no fans in attendance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, and 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., were in the stands cheering her on.

Williams, who rocked a red ensemble, defeated her fellow American tennis player Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. After her big win, Williams was asked what she hoped her daughter saw while watching her play.

"I hope that she saw her momma fighting. I don't think she was playing attention, between you and me. She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs," she told the reporter.

In the past two years, Williams has made it all the way to the U.S. Women’s finals. However, she's lost to Naomi Osaka in 2018 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019. Williams will compete against Greece's Maria Sakkara next.

In July, Williams and her adorable mini-me took to the court in matching purple outfits and black tennis skirts.

The mom shared a series of photos and clips of the pair's fun day, including little Olympia copying her mama's stance and the pair sharing a high five.

For more on the tennis superstar, see below.

