Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is setting the record straight about his wife's standing among the greatest athletes around.

During Williams' Australian Open match against Simona Halep on Feb. 16, her husband of three years, who has been known to cheer his wife on in the stands, stood in the crowd wearing a white Nike T-shirt that read, "Greatest Female Athlete," with the word "Female" crossed out. The statement-making text was accompanied by a picture of the pro tennis player.

The Reddit co-founder took to Instagram after the match to praise his wife's big win and gave a little shout-out to the fans, who he said helped pick the T-shirt out for him.

"Onward. 👏 Thanks for helping pick my shirt, IG squad. If you want your own, ask @nike," Ohanian wrote.

BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images

The shirt, which has since gone viral, has sparked a debate online, comparing recent Super Bowl winner Tom Brady to Williams.

"39 year old @serenawilliams. Wow. We spent weeks talking about the amazing Tom Brady. He deserves it. So does she. Serena is a phenom. She’s through to the quarter finals at the #AusOpen. We still get to watch this once in a lifetime talent...don’t miss it," one Twitter user wrote.

39 year old @serenawilliams. Wow. We spent weeks talking about the amazing Tom Brady. He deserves it. So does she. Serena is a phenom. She’s through to the quarter finals at the #AusOpen. We still get to watch this once in a lifetime talent...don’t miss it. https://t.co/Ku6fkm2j89 — Wendy Taccetta (@vztaccetta) February 14, 2021

"So, we’ve settled the debate, right? Tom Brady is impressive, but @serenawilliams is the GOAT," another user added.

So, we’ve settled the debate, right? Tom Brady is impressive, but @serenawilliams is the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/nWgA790SEQ — 𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚊 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚕𝚒𝚗 (@Lnicklin73) February 11, 2021

But it's not up for debate for Ohanian, and if we know anything about this proud husband, we know he's going to continue to support, defend and cheer for his wife -- on, and off the court.

For more on the tennis superstar, see below.

Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away

Serena Williams Says Daughter Is a 'Perfectionist' on the Tennis Court

Alexis Ohanian Claps Back At 'Sexist Clown' After Serena Weight Remark

NYFW Spring 2020: The Best Moments From Rihanna and Serena Williams' Runway Shows and More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery