Serena Williams Launches Luggage Collection with Away
Let's be honest: Is there anything Serena Williams can't do?
The 39-year-old tennis star -- who's earned herself 23 Grand Slam singles titles -- has teamed up with the popular luggage company Away once again to create a new collection of luggage and other travel essentials. And in a time you've spent the majority of your days pent up within the walls of your home, these are the welcome pieces to get you excited to travel again.
If you've found yourself daydreaming about future travels, why not bring yourself a step closer to reality (when you can, of course!) with new travel essentials? The new collection -- which launches on Jan. 28 -- features everything from colorful new takes on Away's signature suitcases, bags and other travel accessories, including new styles like The Convertible Backpack Tote and The Jewelry Sleeve.
"Travel has always been ingrained in my identity, both professionally and personally, which is why I am so excited to continue my partnership with Away," Williams shares in a press release. "Despite the current limitations of travel, being able to bring this new collection to life has been such a rewarding, collaborative process. I'm thrilled to share a collection that speaks to the new realities of travel and highlights my personal take on design and functionality, all with the hope that it can get people excited for the future."
Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite pieces from the latest Away x Serena Williams collection -- which is available on the lifestyle brand's website -- below.
