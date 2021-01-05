Alexis Ohanian isn't letting anyone speak ill of wife Serena Williams. The Reddit co-founder took to Twitter on Monday to clap back at tennis player Ion Tiriac, who criticized Williams on her weight.

"Serena was a sensational player," the owner of the Madrid Open told Romanian public channel TVR in a recent interview. "If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago."

Ohanian, on his end, tweeted, "2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family."

A day prior, a tennis commentator retweeted a story about Tiriac's comments, writing, "Safe to say Serena will never play Madrid again..."

Ohanian replied to the tweet, "Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks."

Back in 2018, Tiriac also commented on Williams' age and weight, saying, "With all due respect, 36 years old and 90 kilograms…I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf."

In a New York Times article, the 22-time grand slam champ reacted to his comment saying, "I always say people are entitled to their opinion. Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man."

Just last month, Williams spoke about body shamers while on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’ve always had to stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you’ve always done that,” Kelly Clarkson told the tennis pro. “You are so body positive.”

Williams responded by praising the singer for calling out body shamers herself.

“I love that you’ve always done that," Williams, 39, said. "It’s so cool. One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!’ I loved you for it."

