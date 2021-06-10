Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, is already following in her mom's footsteps, and it doesn't get much cuter than this!

A post shared to the 3-year-old's Instagram account (run by her parents) on Wednesday features the aspiring tennis star wearing a mini version of the now-iconic suit Serena wore to the Australian Open earlier this year. Olympia looked adorable in the black, red and pink outfit, which she paired with matching Nike sneakers, just like her mama!

From the comments section, it appears Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, was the one who snapped the series of pics and shared them on social media. "Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit," Serena commented, using two eye rolling emojis. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL."

"They are excited and I see why. Another Queen on the rise," one fan replied, with another adding, "When a photo is this cute you can't help but want to post it immediately! She's so adorable, just like you."

For reference, here's Serena rockin' the original version of the outfit in February:

On Thursday, Serena also took to her own Instagram page to share three new pics of her and her mini-me. "This is us," she captioned the post.

Last month, during an appearance on CBS This Morning, Alexis applauded his wife's ability to balance her demanding tennis schedule and life as a mom, a skill he admits he's still trying to learn how to master as a dad.

"I had a kind of warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being the direct result of just, pure work and that is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge," he explained. "And something [Serena] is really good at, is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."

Alexis went on to say that he's just a "smartphone away" from dipping back into work, admitting that Serena keeps him in check.

"I want to be my best, I think we all do," he said. "We need more men talking about this stuff. I mean, so may career-driven men, as soon as you get them talking about their kids, you realize they care as much about this, they care more about this, than their empires."

