Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Wears Mini Version of Her Mom's Iconic Australian Open Outfit
Serena Williams Admits There's Mom Guilt Returning to the Pro Te…
Serena Williams and More Stars Lend Support to Naomi Osaka Follo…
Michelle Williams Opens Up About Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ During He…
Kevin Hart Jokes His House Is ‘Loud Enough’ While Talking Possib…
Behind the Scenes of ‘Infinite’ Starring Mark Wahlberg (Exclusiv…
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Having Fun,’ How Nipsey Hussle Helped Issa…
On Set of ‘The Neighborhood’ to Celebrate Their Season 3 Finale …
‘Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan on the ‘Super Intense’ Season 11…
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
Why Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Thought ‘Snooki’ Wasn't Returning to ‘J…
Tour Avengers Campus and Check Out the Pym Test Kitchen Menu (Ex…
Uzo Aduba Reflects on the Loss of Her Mom (Exclusive)
Jason Aldean on Returning to the Stage for ‘Live at the Bonnaroo…
Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out After Porsha Williams Announces Engag…
‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Star Andrew McCarthy Shares Secrets About That…
Nick Jonas Teases If He’ll Perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Ste…
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
Queen Elizabeth Opens Parliament With Several Poignant Changes F…
Denise Richards Reveals How She Gets That Dramatic Soap Opera St…
'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Voight Thinks Upton's Work Is Affecte…
Serena Williams' daughter, Olympia, is already following in her mom's footsteps, and it doesn't get much cuter than this!
A post shared to the 3-year-old's Instagram account (run by her parents) on Wednesday features the aspiring tennis star wearing a mini version of the now-iconic suit Serena wore to the Australian Open earlier this year. Olympia looked adorable in the black, red and pink outfit, which she paired with matching Nike sneakers, just like her mama!
From the comments section, it appears Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, was the one who snapped the series of pics and shared them on social media. "Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit," Serena commented, using two eye rolling emojis. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery LOL."
"They are excited and I see why. Another Queen on the rise," one fan replied, with another adding, "When a photo is this cute you can't help but want to post it immediately! She's so adorable, just like you."
For reference, here's Serena rockin' the original version of the outfit in February:
On Thursday, Serena also took to her own Instagram page to share three new pics of her and her mini-me. "This is us," she captioned the post.
Last month, during an appearance on CBS This Morning, Alexis applauded his wife's ability to balance her demanding tennis schedule and life as a mom, a skill he admits he's still trying to learn how to master as a dad.
"I had a kind of warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being the direct result of just, pure work and that is obviously core to it, but one thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge," he explained. "And something [Serena] is really good at, is shutting it off and focusing on family time and personal time."
Alexis went on to say that he's just a "smartphone away" from dipping back into work, admitting that Serena keeps him in check.
"I want to be my best, I think we all do," he said. "We need more men talking about this stuff. I mean, so may career-driven men, as soon as you get them talking about their kids, you realize they care as much about this, they care more about this, than their empires."
Hear more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Serena Williams and More Stars Speak Out in Support of Naomi Osaka
Alexis Ohanian Applauds Wife Serena Williams For Work-Life Balance
Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits