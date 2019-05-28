Serena Williams is once again making bold statements with her latest tennis tournament ensemble.

The 37-year-old tennis pro wore a custom-made black-and-white Nike outfit designed by Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh for her match during the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros stadium on Monday. The multi-layered look included a skirt, matching sports bra and flowy jacket, and featured the phrases "Champion, Championne," "Queen, Reine," "Goddess, Deesse" and "Mother, Mere."

The statement-making attire came almost a year after Williams wore a black catsuit, which was later banned by the French Tennis Federation for not following the dress code.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"Let the Roland Garros begin. Here is my French Open look designed by @virgilabloh and @nike," Williams wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of the stylish design. In the photos, Williams is accompanied by Abloh and also wears a matching tiered maxi skirt.

Williams made headlines last year when she wore a curve-hugging one-piece. The form-fitting ensemble was designed to help circulation and avoid blood clots, which Williams had been experiencing for 12 months before the grand slam. However, it wasn't just a functional uniform; it also made a statement for her as a female athlete and mother as it was her first-round victory since giving birth to daughter Olympia followed by serious health complications.

"It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves," she said at the Roland-Garros press conference.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

She continued to call the piece her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit" reminiscent of the superhero film Black Panther and added, "I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero."

See more on Williams' suit and its eventual ban from the competition in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Rocks Neon Yellow Sneakers at 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams Slays the 2019 Oscars in Body-Hugging Black Gown

Serena Williams Speaks Out About Her Black Catsuit Being Banned at French Open

Related Gallery