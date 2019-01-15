Serena Williams Wears Fishnets During Australian Open Match and Fans Are Here for It
Serena Williams' on-court fashion is not to be missed!
For her first round match -- and subsequent win -- against Germany's Tatjana Maria on Monday, the 37-year-old tennis pro opted for a green bodysuit, which she paired with an unusual accessory -- fishnet tights.
In a post-match press conference, Williams -- who's known for her news-making on-court outfits -- dubbed the skintight ensemble "a Serena-tard," before speaking to what she was trying to say through her outfit choice.
"I knew that I'd been working really, really hard in the offseason to be incredibly fit and incredibly ready," she said of bouncing back after giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter, Olympia. "... Nike always wants to make an incredibly strong, powerful statement for moms that are trying to get back in to get fit, so that was basically it for me."
Fans were immediately taken with the look, with many expressing their excitement over Williams' fashion statement on Twitter.
"Style on point and technique event pointier. That's why she's a #BOSS," one user wrote.
Another user gushed over "loving" the look, while a different tweet deemed Williams a "sexy mama."
An additional fan called Williams "a fashion icon."
Following the match, Williams took to social media to share a snap of her outfit along with a funny caption.
"Playing solo this time 😉," she quipped in reference to her last Australian Open appearance where she was pregnant with Olympia.
This isn't the first time Williams has worn fishnets on the court! She also donned the accessory for her semifinals match in the US Open last summer.
