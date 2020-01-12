Serena Williams is in celebration mode!

The 38-year-old tennis star won her first singles title in three years at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Williams defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3,6-4 to take home her first big win since giving birth to daughter Olympia, who joined her on the court to celebrate.

“Oh, it feels good! It’s been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face,” Williams said, before gushing over her opponent. “I played an incredible opponent today in Jessica and honestly, it was a great match and I couldn’t have played anyone better in the final.”

Williams also took to social media to share photos from the match, including a snapshot of her proudly posing with her trophy.

Williams, who has won 23 singles titles throughout her career, donated her $43,000 ASB Classic prize money to relief efforts for the Australia bushfires. Aside from her singles title, Williams advanced to the doubles finals with partner Caroline Wozniacki, who bested Pegula in the semifinals.

And Williams ins’t done down under just yet. The star athlete will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and other tennis stars for the Australian Open Rally for Relief, a charity match to raise money for fire victims, which takes place on Wednesday at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena.

Williams returned to the court just three months after welcoming Olivia with husband Alex Ohanian, but the proud mom took her time in getting her body back in shape.

"I’m feeling pretty good about my body," Williams sad in an interview with Allure magazine last year. "I worked hard at it in the past eight months to get back from the baby. It hasn’t been easy. I’m not 21 anymore. But I did it slow and steady."

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Rocks the Runway at NYFW as Kim Kardashian Sits Front Row

Serena Williams Pays Tribute to Daughter Olympia on Her 2nd Birthday: 'My Greatest Accomplishment'

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Advocates for Paternity Leave, Recounts Her Pregnancy Scare

Serena Williams Stuns In Unretouched Photos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery