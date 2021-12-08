Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open on Medical Advice
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Makes Red Carpet Debut at ‘Kin…
Venus Williams Jokes She ‘Died’ After Hearing Will Smith Would P…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
'Diana, The Musical' Cast on Which Royals They Think Will Watch …
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Call it Quits After 2 Years Toge…
David Duchovny Reacts to Getting Eddie Vedder’s Musical Stamp of…
Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music
Adele Gets Emotional Over Love for Her Son
Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Kids With Prince Harry Are Really…
Serena Williams will not be competing at the Australian Open. On Wednesday, the Twitter account for the tennis tournament, which is set to begin on Jan. 17, shared a statement from Williams announcing her decision to withdraw from the event on medical advice.
"Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year's Australian Open," Williams' statement began. "While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete."
"Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year," she continued. "I will miss seeing the fans but am excited to return and compete at my highest level."
Williams is a seven-time Australian Open champion. Her 2017 victory at the tournament marked the most recent of her 23 Grand Slam wins. At the 2021 Australian Open in February, Williams lost in the semifinals to Naomi Osaka.
Wimbledon is the tournament Williams last competed in, though she pulled out of the June event after injuring her right leg during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
The injury followed Williams' announcement that she would not compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which were held in July and August. Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.
RELATED CONTENT:
Serena Williams Pens First Children's Book 'The Adventures of Qai Qai'
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Share Sweet Anniversary Posts
Why Venus and Serena Williams Waited to Be EPs on 'King Richard'
Related Gallery