Will Smith is taking over the red table! The King Richard star is hosting this week's episode of Red Table Talk along with Venus and Serena Williams, for an exclusive conversation about the biopic.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, Will shares that Venus and Serena, who serve as executive producers on the project, withheld whether they were going to be executive producers on the film until after they saw the finished product.

"It's a complicated story to tell and we wanted our story to be something that was really...," Serena said. "That we were proud of," Venus chimed in.

The film follows the journey of Richard Williams, played by Will, as he raises his daughters to be tennis icons. Based on the true story of Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood, the movie explores Richard’s experience with fatherhood and his efforts to secure his daughters’ futures in the sports world.

The sisters praised Will's portrayal of their father before asking him how he felt about his performance and the film, after he saw the biopic.

"I wanted it to honor the two of you and to honor your family in a way that would resonate with your heart forever," the 53-year-old actor explained. "I did it with Muhammad Ali, and I didn't even want to do it, and Muhammad Ali asked me personally."

He continued, "It is such a daunting task. What you guys represent in the world and what you've created. When you make a movie, you take a snapshot that lasts forever. So, you just don't want to take a terrible picture of such beautiful subjects."

Later in the show, the tennis icons are joined by their mother and sisters, for their very first appearance as a family. In the revealing conversation, the family discuss lessons, losses, wisdom, wins, and behind-the-scenes stories from their critically acclaimed new film.

The episode also features a few star-studded surprises from some fellow athletes, including Simone Biles, Novak Djokovic and more.

See their exclusive conversation when Red Table Talk streams Nov. 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

