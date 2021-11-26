Seth Meyers and Wife Alexi Ashe Welcome Baby No. 3
Seth Meyers and His Wife Alexi Ashe Welcome Baby No. 2 in Their …
'The Family Chantel’: Pedro Has Difficulty Talking to His Family…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Adele ‘One Night Only’: Surprise Engaged Couple Reacts to Specia…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Involve…
Astroworld Tragedy: Concertgoers Recall ‘Chaos’ and ‘Panic’ at E…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Why Prince Harry Believes the Term ‘Megxit’ Is Offensive Toward …
Kylie Jenner ‘Devastated’ by ASTROWORLD Tragedy
Helen Mirren on Why She Decided to Join Harry Potter Universe in…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’ (So…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Becoming More Than Friends (Sou…
Oprah's Bestie Gayle King Reacts to Britney Spears Teasing Sit-D…
‘Winter House’s Ciara Miller on Connection With Austen Kroll and…
Meghan Markle Sounds Off on Tabloid Culture and Getting Into Pol…
‘Hawkeye’: Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton Joke About Being ‘Sword …
Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…
Hailee Steinfeld on Joining 'Hawkeye' and Saying Goodbye to 'Dic…
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe had a new face at the table this Thanksgiving!
The Late Night host revealed on Thursday that he and his wife secretly welcomed their third child, a daughter named Adelaide, back in September. Meyers continued his Thanksgiving show tradition of having his parents, Hillary and Larry Meyers, and brother Josh Meyers on as guests, and they helped him reveal the happy news.
First, they shared a video of Meyers and Ashe's two elder sons - Ashe, 5, and Axel, 3 -- in matching turkey costumes, another family tradition. (The family's dog, Frisbee, looked less than thrilled to be dressed as an accompanying pilgrim.) The boys counted down to the surprise reveal, showing their baby sister in her own turkey suit!
Meyers' mother shared the newborn's name, emotionally noting that her granddaughter is named after her own mother.
"I knew, knowing Seth and Alexi, it had to start with an A, it had to be a cool name and I know what family means to all of them, so I thought I pretty much had it [guessed], but I didn't know and I didn't want to ask," she explained. "[When I found out], I burst into tears."
Meyers, who tied the knot with Ashe in 2013, said that welcoming their daughter was a "dream come true." Thankfully, little Adelaide arrived in less dramatic fashion than her brother Axel, who was born in the lobby of the couple's apartment building when he came earlier than expected!
Check out that story in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Seth Meyers on Celebrating Critics Choice Award With His Parents
Seth Meyers Recalls His Extremely Awkward Encounter With Beyoncé
Tina Fey’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Crashes Seth Meyers Interview to Call Her a Loser
Related Gallery