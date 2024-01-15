Seth Meyers Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers Feud (Exclusive)

They may be late-night TV rivals but Seth Meyers made it crystal clear he's team Jimmy Kimmel when it comes to the Kimmel-Aaron Rodgers feud.

Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday from L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Meyers needed very few words to express his frustration on behalf of his late-night host pal.

"Not good," said Meyers when asked how he felt about the feud. "I didn't care for it. I'll leave it at that."

The feud, of course, is in reference to Rodgers making an appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and falsely suggesting Kimmel would be among the dozens of high-profile names named in unredacted court documents of people connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. When the documents became public earlier this month, Kimmel's name was not listed.

McAfee apologized after Rodgers made the claim, and while Rodgers walked back his claim in a follow-up appearance, the NFL star did not apologize for the remark. For his part, Kimmel teed-off on Rodgers in his monologue on the first day his show was back from the holiday break.

"This hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he's a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts," Kimmel quipped. "Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is. They let him host Jeopardy! for two weeks, and now he knows everything."

Meanwhile, Meyers is among the Emmy nominees for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. He's going up against Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Trevor Noah (The Daily Show), Stephen Colbert (Late Night With Stephen Colbert) and John Stewart (The Problem With John Stewart).

Meyers said being nominated in this category and being recognized by his peers was a huge compliment.

"It's great and I have so much respect for my peers in the category, this year more than ever because a bunch of us did a podcast together during the writers strike," said Meyers of his joint podcast with Colbert and Jimmy Fallon benefiting workers affected by the writers strike. "More likely than not, one of those guys will be up there receiving the award, and I'll be very happy for them."

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony will air live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

