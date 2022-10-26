Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show
Watch This Insane NSFW 'Sausage Party' Trailer Starring Your Fav…
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Emp…
Tom Hanks Honors Savannah Guthrie at Heroes & History Makers Eve…
Sara Lee, Ex-WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Ne…
Rob Schneider Claims Bill Murray 'Hated' 'Saturday Night Live' C…
Jay Shetty on Officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Beau…
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Dow…
Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Life After ‘The Real’ and a Pot…
Lance Bass on Britney Spears’ Comeback and Getting His Twins Rea…
George Clooney on Best ‘Batman’ Actor Debate and Julia Roberts F…
Inside Rihanna’s Road to Performing at Super Bowl LVII
Maren Morris and More Stars Take Over the 2022 iHeartRadio Music…
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
Kelly Ripa Gets Real About 'Live!,’ Working With Regis and Her M…
Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor She Stole Justin Bieber From Selen…
Alec Baldwin Bracing for Charges in 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting | …
Why Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Feels Bothered When Asked Abou…
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Kathy Najimy on Slipping Back Into Mary Sanders…
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show.
The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
The new animated series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, returns several cast members from the film, including Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and David Krumholtz. New additions to the voice cast are Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester.
The series will be eight episodes long, with Varietyreporting that it will stream on Prime Video, though it is unclear whether it will be a prequel to the movie or a sequel.
Rogen confirmed the news in a Wednesday morning tweet along with the teaser poster and the planned release year: 2024.
Sausage Party debuted at the South by Southwest Festival in March 2016 before releasing wide in theaters later that summer. It was a big success, earning more than $140 million at the worldwide box office.
RELATED CONTENT:
EXCLUSIVE: Seth Rogen Enjoys Disregarding the Laws of Physics With New R-Rated, Animated Comedy 'Sausage Party
Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Trailer Is Outrageous -- and We Can't Stop Talking About It