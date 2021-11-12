'Sex and the City' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Releases New Teaser and Announces Premiere Date
And Just Like That…, we have a premiere date! The Sex and The City reboot announced the official premiere date for the HBO Max series along with a special teaser trailer.
The ten-episode HBO Max Original series will debut with two half-hour episodes on Dec. 9, with the following eight episodes premiering weekly, on subsequent Thursdays.
In the new teaser trailer, fans get a real look into Carrie Bradshaw and Co.'s present-day New York City. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, narrates the clip, saying, "They say somethings never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises. And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself, and just like that, a new chapter begins."
In the clip we see Carrie trying out her new gig as a podcast host, as well as Charlotte (Kristen Davis) and Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) kids all grown up. We also see the late Willie Garson as Carrie's pal, Stanford Blatch, and Mr. Big's ex, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan). There's also a host of new characters played by Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.
Last month, HBO Max released a new behind-the-scenes video in which Parker announced that the show will begin streaming this December.
"It's Sarah Jessica, hello from New York City, 5th Avenue, shooting as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City, or as we like to call it, And Just Like That, with some beloved friends," the 56-year-old actress says before revealing the December premiere.
The revival follows Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
While some of the show's supporting cast returned for the reboot, Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha Jones, will not be in the series after publicly declaring she was done with the franchise.
Meanwhile, there's a handful of newcomers, including Pittman, who told ET in September that "there is plenty of sex in the city happening" with her on-screen husband, LeRoy McClain, who plays musician Andre Rashad Wallace.
"They are interested in telling complete stories, you know, not just about the women who are on the show but the women who are coming into the show," the actress said of the show, adding that "the writers’ room is very diverse."
For more on the revival, see below.
