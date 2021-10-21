Carrie Bradshaw is locking lips with someone who is not Mr. Big. On Wednesday, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., in New York City and the pics are leaving fans with a lot of questions.

In the shots from the set, Parker's Carrie, wearing a floral-printed maxi dress and pink blazer, is seen kissing Jon Tenney, an actor's whose And Just Like That... role has yet to be revealed. The pair appeared to be filming outside of Carrie's West Village apartment, kissing in front of her stoop.

The eyebrow-raising smooch is of concern to viewers, as Carrie's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), is confirmed to be appearing in the HBO Max series. In fact, in the first And Just Like That... footage, as well as in photos from the set, Carrie and Mr. Big seemed to be more in love than ever.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Carrie's kiss is not the only thing that's hinted at trouble in paradise for her and her husband, though. Mr. Big's ex Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) is also set to appear in the series.

"Well obviously, I can't say anything about the show. But for me looking out on the other side of that window and seeing the girls coming down that Soho street in those costumes with the hair, it just made me like, 'Oh my god, it's back!' So I am so thankful to be part of it," she told ET in September. "I am so happy they asked me to come back. And it was so fun. It was like going back to a family."

Fans will have to wait a while to find out what's going on with Carrie and Mr. Big, as And Just Like That... is set to premiere this December on HBO Max.

RELATED CONTENT:

'And Just Like That': Carrie and Big Get Cozy in First Footage From 'SATC' Revival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'SATC' Reboot 'And Just Like That' Announces December Premiere

Bridget Moynahan Talks 'SATC' Reboot, Willie Garson's Impact

Gifts 'Sex and the City' Fans Will Love

Related Gallery