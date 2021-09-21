'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson Dead at 57: Mario Cantone, Kevin McHale and More Stars Pay Tribute
Paying their respects. Following Willie Garson's death on Tuesday, many of the Sex and the City star's friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories.
Nathen Garson, the actor's son, took to Instagram to share an emotional message of love, alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of his dad.
"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathan wrote. "I’m so proud of you."
"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now," he continued. "You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."
Garson's Sex and the City co-star Mario Cantone took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of himself and Garson, dressed to the nines, and smiling for the camera at a black tie gala.
"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."
Glee star Kevin McHale shared a touching tribute as well, posting two photos of himself and Garson from different events, and remembering the actor's kind presence.
"Willie Willie Willie. I’m absolutely heartbroken you’re gone. Your presence filled every room you were in. Your generosity with your time and your heart for me and my friends and family was always appreciated more than you could’ve known (or maybe you did)," McHale wrote. "Watching how you loved Nathen was otherworldly. Thank you for allowing us into your life and for being one of the only people I trusted enough to see during the pandemic, even if over a tennis net."
Garson's friend and fellow actor Titus Welliver took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute as well, alongside a smiling photo of Garson.
"There are no words. I love you dear brother," the Bosch star wrote. "We are fewer."
The actor died on Tuesday, following a brief illness, according to People, and was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his death. He was 57.
See below for more touching tributes and moving memorials posted in Garson's memory.
