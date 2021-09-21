Paying their respects. Following Willie Garson's death on Tuesday, many of the Sex and the City star's friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories.

Nathen Garson, the actor's son, took to Instagram to share an emotional message of love, alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of his dad.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathan wrote. "I’m so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now," he continued. "You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Garson's Sex and the City co-star Mario Cantone took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of himself and Garson, dressed to the nines, and smiling for the camera at a black tie gala.

"I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness," Cantone wrote. "Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you."

Glee star Kevin McHale shared a touching tribute as well, posting two photos of himself and Garson from different events, and remembering the actor's kind presence.

"Willie Willie Willie. I’m absolutely heartbroken you’re gone. Your presence filled every room you were in. Your generosity with your time and your heart for me and my friends and family was always appreciated more than you could’ve known (or maybe you did)," McHale wrote. "Watching how you loved Nathen was otherworldly. Thank you for allowing us into your life and for being one of the only people I trusted enough to see during the pandemic, even if over a tennis net."

Garson's friend and fellow actor Titus Welliver took to Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute as well, alongside a smiling photo of Garson.

"There are no words. I love you dear brother," the Bosch star wrote. "We are fewer."

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021

The actor died on Tuesday, following a brief illness, according to People, and was reportedly surrounded by his family at the time of his death. He was 57.

See below for more touching tributes and moving memorials posted in Garson's memory.

No. No. No. Terrific actor. The sweetest man. A great dad. I had a long talk with him before he went back to shoot SITC. He was so excited about what was to come. And so proud of what his son Nathen had become. No. No. No. Love to you Nathen and all who loved sweet Willie.... https://t.co/SoB709Mos6 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 22, 2021

I’m in a state of shock. I can not believe Willie Garson has left us. This is horribly sad news and I am heartbroken for his son and family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 22, 2021

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

Losing Willie Garson shocks me. This sweet man was an old buddy. To say this is a loss is a huge understatement. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHIqYh1s2R — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) September 22, 2021

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

I want to share how funny and marvelous Willie was and how sad I am to hear this news. My deepest condolences to his family and amazing friends. Big kiss to you, Willie Garson. https://t.co/OMvloKx5ch via @TVLine — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) September 22, 2021

So sad to hear of the passing of actor Willie Garson at the age of 57, confirmed by @Variety. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Garson was best known for his roles as Stanford on “Sex and the City” and as Mozzie on “White Collar.” May he R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/wTcjsJNFHM — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) September 22, 2021

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' Star, Dead at 57

'Sex and the City' Revival Brings Back 4 More Fan Favorites

Sarah Dash, 'Lady Marmalade' Singer, Dead at 76

Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Tom Ford's Husband, Dead at 72