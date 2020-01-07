Sex Education is back with another season about teens navigating their sexual desires, identities and the pressures of high school.

Ahead of the premiere of season two, Netflix debuted a new trailer, which sees Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) putting his sex clinic with Maeve Wiley (Margot Robbie lookalike Emma Mackey) on hold as he focuses on himself -- and his newly discovered sexual urges. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary calls on Otis’ sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), as it attempts to deal with a chlamydia outbreak and realizes it needs a better sex education for its students.

The trailer also sees the introduction of a few new characters, including a smoldering French guy who has captured the attention of Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) as well as many of his female colleagues and undoubtedly will challenge the school’s status quo.

In addition to Butterfield, Anderson, Mackey and Gatwa, the series also stars Connor Swindells (The Vanishing), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien), Tanya Reynolds (Emma), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes), Patricia Allison (Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones), James Purefoy (Altered Carbon) and Alistair Petrie (Night Manager).

Just like the first season, Sex Education promises to have a mix of wit, humor, heart and plenty of awkward moments when it returns on Jan. 17.

