You really can turn anything into a sexy Halloween costume -- but that doesn't mean you should.

Lingerie and costume retailer Yandy has pulled its sexy Handmaid's Tale-inspired costume after receiving backlash from fans online. The costume, which didn't directly reference the novel and TV show, described the outfit as set in "an upsetting dystopian future... where women no longer have a say."

Comprised of a red mini dress, matching hooded cape and a white bonnet headpiece, it didn't take long for fans to take note of the ensemble's Handmaid's inspiration -- and call the costume completely inappropriate for sexualizing an outfit worn by oppressed handmaids, who are treated as sex slaves. On Thursday, Yandy announced in an apology on Twitter that they had pulled the costume from their site.

We're now beyond satire. "Sexy" Handmaid's Tale outfit. There's nothing like fighting the patriarchy by sexualising a show about misogyny and rape. ht @bustlepic.twitter.com/aTaAsc0Zhf — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) September 20, 2018

"Yandy always has stood, and will continue to stand, at the forefront of encouraging our customers to 'Own Your Sexy.' We support our customers being comfortable in their skin, regardless of who they are or what they choose to wear. Our corporate ideology is rooted in female empowerment, and gender empowerment overall," the statement read. "Over the last few hours, it has become obvious that our 'Yandy Brave Red Maiden Costume' is being seen as a symbol of women's oppression, rather than an expression of women's empowerment. This is unfortunate, as it was not our intention on any level. Our initial inspiration to create the piece was through witnessing its use in recent months as a powerful protest image."

"Given the sincere, heartfelt response, supported by numerous personal stories we've received, we are removing the costume from our site," the statement concluded.

Halloween is still over a month away, but some celebs are already getting in the holiday spirit. See some of Halloween lover Heidi Klum's incredible transformations in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce Shares Epic Pics of Her Multiple Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘I Told My Kids I Ate Their Halloween Candy’ Prank Prompts Cursing and the Middle Finger

Eric Stonestreet Is Dressing as Meghan Markle for Halloween on 'Modern Family'

Related Gallery