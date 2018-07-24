‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cast Teases Season 7 Secrets… as Cats -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Time to get hyped for the new season of Shahs of Sunset with Les Chats de Sunset: My Big Fat Purrsian Wedding.

To celebrate season seven’s impending launch, Bravo released a cat-themed parody of the hit show, with the real-life stars voicing feline version of themselves. The short film kicks off with a spot-on recreation of the show’s iconic opening credits, but is cut off by Reza Farahan’s kitty counterpart.

“Hey, wait a minute!” he exclaims. “That’s old me. I’ve lost 40 pounds since last season! And, I shaved. Dang, I got swoll, b**ches!”

Reza’s new look isn’t the only tease from the 44-year-old star in the viral video. He and a cat version of his husband, Adam, have a serious discussion about expanding their family.

“When are we having kittens?” cat Adam asks cat Reza.

“After eight of my nine lives are spent,” cat Reza replies.

Then there’s Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, whose wedding to longtime love Tommy Feight is featured in the new episodes. Of course, that means wedding planning drama and lots of opinions from MJ’s outspoken mom, Vida, who appears as a cat herself in the parody!

“He’s no good for you,” kitty Vida tells kitty MJ of Tommy. “You should leave. Why are you doing this to me?!”

Then there’s Mike Shouhed, who will seemingly be questioning his bachelor lifestyle after watching MJ tie the knot.

“Maybe I should settle down again, start getting serious,” kitty Mike shares. “Stop getting googly-eyed at every kitty cat that walks into [a room].”

Of course, kitty Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi also makes an appearance in Les Chats de Sunset, and if what goes down in the short film is any indication, she’ll cause some drama on MJ’s big day. Check it all out here:

Cat versions of new full-time co-stars Destiney Rose and Nema Vand also pop up in the parody before the full kitty cast breaks out into the “Shah-Shah Slide," a take on the "Cha Cha Slide." We’ll have to wait and see if they actually did the dance (as people) at MJ’s wedding later this season.

Shahs of Sunset’s new season premieres Thursday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

