'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Charged in Domestic Violence Case

Mike Shouhed is facing 14 criminal charges after a March incident. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Attorney charged the 43-year-old Shahs of Sunset star with domestic violence, battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness, among other charges, ET confirms. Shouhed has pleaded not guilty to every count.

In addition to charges related to domestic violence, Shouhed was charged with possession of an assault weapon, criminal storage of a firearm, and other weapons-related infractions, ET confirms. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts as well.

The charges came after Shouhed was arrested for a felony in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, according to a booking sheet previously obtained by ET. Shouhed was booked in the early hours of March 28, before being released hours later on $50,000 bail, according to the doc.

A LAPD public information officer told ET that West Valley officers responded to a radio call of "unknown" trouble at approximately 10 p.m. on March 27.

Page Six, who was first to report the news, said that when officers arrived, Shouhed was arrested for alleged "intimate partner violence with injury." The outlet reported that a LAPD public information officer said that the phrase is another legal term for domestic violence that is used when there is "visible injury" on the victim.

Page Six reported that Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, told them that his client denies all the allegations. ET has reached out to Kessel for comment.

While the identity of Shouhed's alleged victim was not made public at the time of the incident, his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, has named herself as such in a statement through her attorney.

"Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe," Ben-Cohen's attorney, Joshua Ritter, told ET. "She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life."

Last August, Shouhed announced his engagement during Shahs of Sunset's season 9 reunion. The pair's engagement came after their sexting scandal, in which Ben-Cohen found messages from another woman on Shouhed's phone. Shouhed admitted he sexted someone else while in a relationship with Ben-Cohen during an interview with E! News last year.

Ben-Cohen has two children from her last marriage, while Shouhed was also previously married. Shouhed and his ex-wife, Jessica Parido, separated in 2015, less than eight months after their wedding. Though Shouhed initially denied cheating on Parido, he eventually came clean on a 2016 episode of Shahs.

