Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up Again

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called things off for good, just two months after calling off their engagement in February. According to multiple reports, despite attempts to repair their romance, the 30-year-old actress and the 38-year-old NFL star are no longer together.

Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement in February, just a year after announcing that they were getting married. A source told ET at the time that although the two had ended things, they were still friends and plan to remain so.

"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another," the source said. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."

And that they did, with the pair spotted on numerous occasions, from shopping at a Los Angeles-area grocery store to attending the wedding of Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, in March.

An eyewitness at the wedding told ET at the time that the pair appeared to pack on a little PDA, noting that Woodley even "lovingly patted" Rodgers' behind.

"During the cocktail hour, she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck," the eyewitness told ET of Rodgers and Woodley, who was said to be wearing a long, sparkly dress. "On the way to the reception, the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom."

It appeared that the pair was trying to work things out, with a separate source telling ET that Rodgers was working on making Woodley "a priority" following their split.

"Shailene and Aaron broke up after the two spent a lot of time apart and couldn't make it work," the source shared. "Aaron had told Shailene he'll put more effort into the relationship and making her a priority. The two have been spending more time together recently and will see what the future holds."

The couple started dating in 2020 and kept their relationship largely under wraps until Rodgers announced in February 2021 that he'd popped the question to Woodley.

