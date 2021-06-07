Shailene Woodley Says She Jumped 'Headfirst' Into Relationship With Fiancé Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley is opening up about how she fell "headfirst" into a relationship with now-fiancé Aaron Rodgers.
The 29-year-old actress reveals in a new interview with Shape that the two connected during the coronavirus pandemic, and quickly built a bond unlike any other.
"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone -- because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends -- taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she explains. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."
"I was by myself with my dog and didn't see anyone for three months," she continues. "It forced me to be still and quiet."
Woodley tells the outlet that she and the 37-year-old NFL star hunkered down together in Montreal, where she was filming her latest movie. Rodgers spent a lot of time binge-watching Jeopardy!, she says, to prepare for his two-week stint as host.
"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time," Woodley shares, "because I feel we were meant to be together."
Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in February on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when she explained that she didn't know him as a "football guy."
"He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand," she said at the time. "'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."
