Couples' vacation goals! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are loving their fun getaway with pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.

Keleigh has been documenting the couples' getaway to Maui, Hawaii, on Instagram and it seems the group has kept very busy.

They first went on a hike to some idyllic local ponds. For the athletic outing, the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star donned a purple bikini while her 37-year-old NFL fiancee wore blue color blocked swim trunks. Miles, 34, who co-starred with Shailene in both The Spectacular Now and the Divergent films, wore dark board shorts, while his wife rocked a fuchsia bikini top and jean shorts.

"Ponds with soulmates 🦋🌈🌈 thank you @zenobijade for the best day of hiking these pools," Keleigh captioned a series of photos and videos of the group. In one clip, she jumped off a cliff and into a waterfall.

The foursome also posed for a beautiful sunset shot all dressed up, which Keleigh simply captioned, "Maui🦋🦋."

Pal Michael B. Jordan commented on the pic, writing, "Some of my fav people."

The group even poked fun at Aaron's secret love of Taylor Swift when Keleigh and Aaron sang along to the pop star's song, "The 1."

"@aaronrodgers12 we 💗 @taylorswift but also trollin' the best dude 🦋💗🌈 @shailenewoodley sneaky videographer," Keleigh captioned the clip.

This isn't the first time the group has spent time together. Earlier this month, Shailene, Aaron, Miles, and Keleigh all dressed up for the Kentucky Derby, posing together with a big group.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Engaged This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Hang With Friends at Kentucky Derby

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Cuddle Up in Cute Disney World Pics

Shailene Woodley on the Cute Reason She and Aaron Rodgers Argue

Related Gallery