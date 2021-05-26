Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Enjoy Active Hawaiian Vacation With Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh
Shailene Woodley Says Fiancé Aaron Rogers Always Makes Her Smile…
Stream Queens | May 13, 2021
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
'Chad' Falls in Love With K-Pop's Monsta X in This Sneak Peek (E…
Oscars 2021: The Best Fashion Moments
Couples' vacation goals! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are loving their fun getaway with pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller.
Keleigh has been documenting the couples' getaway to Maui, Hawaii, on Instagram and it seems the group has kept very busy.
They first went on a hike to some idyllic local ponds. For the athletic outing, the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star donned a purple bikini while her 37-year-old NFL fiancee wore blue color blocked swim trunks. Miles, 34, who co-starred with Shailene in both The Spectacular Now and the Divergent films, wore dark board shorts, while his wife rocked a fuchsia bikini top and jean shorts.
"Ponds with soulmates 🦋🌈🌈 thank you @zenobijade for the best day of hiking these pools," Keleigh captioned a series of photos and videos of the group. In one clip, she jumped off a cliff and into a waterfall.
The foursome also posed for a beautiful sunset shot all dressed up, which Keleigh simply captioned, "Maui🦋🦋."
Pal Michael B. Jordan commented on the pic, writing, "Some of my fav people."
The group even poked fun at Aaron's secret love of Taylor Swift when Keleigh and Aaron sang along to the pop star's song, "The 1."
"@aaronrodgers12 we 💗 @taylorswift but also trollin' the best dude 🦋💗🌈 @shailenewoodley sneaky videographer," Keleigh captioned the clip.
This isn't the first time the group has spent time together. Earlier this month, Shailene, Aaron, Miles, and Keleigh all dressed up for the Kentucky Derby, posing together with a big group.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Hang With Friends at Kentucky Derby
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Cuddle Up in Cute Disney World Pics
Shailene Woodley on the Cute Reason She and Aaron Rodgers Argue