Shakira's boys are all grown up!

The Colombian singer shared a rare photo of her two boys -- Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6 -- on her Instagram on Saturday. In the sweet snap with her sons, whom she shares with partner Gerard Piqué, the three are seen outdoors and wearing wetsuits after enjoying a day at a Wavegarden. Little Sasha sits on his mother's lap, while Milan is seated next to her.

"Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!" the "Don't Wait Up" singer captioned the mother-sons pic.

In her Instagram Stories, she showed both her boys learning how to surf in a wave pool. Shakira also posted video of herself in the water.

In a second photo, Shakira also holds her youngest son in her arms while in the wave pool.

"Milan is starting to really enjoy this!" she wrote alongside the pic.

Shakira and the soccer player rarely share photos of their sons, but when they do it's heartwarming. Earlier this month, Piqué posted a selfie with Sasha and Milan. The trio are all matching in white t-shirts.

Back in October, Shakira opened up about her son Sasha's concerns about the environment while participating in a virtual call with Prince William.

"My little boy, Sasha, he's five, and he's already so concerned about plastic pollution," she said at the time. "When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he's the one who wants to pick it up. One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighborhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment."

