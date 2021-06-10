Shakira Shares Rare Photo of Look-Alike Son Sasha

Shakira's 5-year-old son, Sasha, is adorable and looking more and more like his famous mother! On Wednesday, Shakira shared a rare photo of Sasha enjoying his first surf lesson.

The 44-year-old Colombian singer Instagrammed a photo of Sasha posing with his friends and surf teachers Kai and Hans. The group smiled big for the camera while giving a hang loose sign.

Shakira shares two sons with her longtime love, soccer player Gerard Piqué -- Sasha and 8-year-old Milan. Back in October, she participated in a virtual call with Prince William, and she talked about her children already being concerned about environmental issues.

"My little boy, Sasha, he's five, and he's already so concerned about plastic pollution," she shared. "When he sees garbage in the street, on the beach, he's the one who wants to pick it up. One time we went around the block with gloves picking up the trash around the neighborhood. It was such a beautiful family activity. That sends me a signal. It made me see how worried they are about the environment."

