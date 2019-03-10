'Shameless' Fans Say Farewell After Emmy Rossum's Final Episode -- See the Reactions!
After nearly a decade serving as the stalwart Fiona Gallagher on Showtime's acclaimed drama Shameless, Emmy Rossum bid farewell on Sunday, and fans have a lot of feelings about her departure.
At the conclusion of Shameless' ninth season midseason finale, Fiona finally finds her way out the South Side of Chicago and off to a new future when one of her risky real-estate efforts finally pays off, leaving without really saying goodbye and venturing off into a new life.
The conclusion was pitch perfect for the show, and served as another incredible showcase for Rossum's immense talent, which seemed to hit the show's legion of dedicated fans even harder than some of the previous cast exits.
Rossum took to Twitter before Sunday's episode aired to thank fans for their years of support, as well as her co-stars.
"Tonight, on my last evening as Fiona, I want to express my gratitude and love for the Shameless family and our faithful audience. It’s been an honor and privilege to be your Fiona," Rossum wrote, alongside a still from tonight's episode, showing her character leaving the Gallagher house with a packed suitcase.
She also shared a throwback photo from the first season, and reflected on her long journey with the show.
"Final episode tonight. Here is a picture taken eight years ago during our pilot. Today, 110 episodes later, I am filled with gratitude for my shameless family and for our faithful audience. I’ll be watching with love and can’t wait to see what comes next," she wrote in the caption.
Showtime itself also celebrated Rossum's legacy and commemorated her departure with a gif of Fiona smiling as she fights back tears. "To Fiona Gallagher and new beginnings!" Showtime tweeted.
Here's a look at how some of the show's biggest fans reacted to saying goodbye to Rossum and her strong, celebrated character.
