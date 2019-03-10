After nearly a decade serving as the stalwart Fiona Gallagher on Showtime's acclaimed drama Shameless, Emmy Rossum bid farewell on Sunday, and fans have a lot of feelings about her departure.

At the conclusion of Shameless' ninth season midseason finale, Fiona finally finds her way out the South Side of Chicago and off to a new future when one of her risky real-estate efforts finally pays off, leaving without really saying goodbye and venturing off into a new life.

The conclusion was pitch perfect for the show, and served as another incredible showcase for Rossum's immense talent, which seemed to hit the show's legion of dedicated fans even harder than some of the previous cast exits.

Rossum took to Twitter before Sunday's episode aired to thank fans for their years of support, as well as her co-stars.

"Tonight, on my last evening as Fiona, I want to express my gratitude and love for the Shameless family and our faithful audience. It’s been an honor and privilege to be your Fiona," Rossum wrote, alongside a still from tonight's episode, showing her character leaving the Gallagher house with a packed suitcase.

She also shared a throwback photo from the first season, and reflected on her long journey with the show.

"Final episode tonight. Here is a picture taken eight years ago during our pilot. Today, 110 episodes later, I am filled with gratitude for my shameless family and for our faithful audience. I’ll be watching with love and can’t wait to see what comes next," she wrote in the caption.

Showtime itself also celebrated Rossum's legacy and commemorated her departure with a gif of Fiona smiling as she fights back tears. "To Fiona Gallagher and new beginnings!" Showtime tweeted.

Here's a look at how some of the show's biggest fans reacted to saying goodbye to Rossum and her strong, celebrated character.

Thank you @emmyrossum for making us laugh, cry, & smile during the many episodes of @SHO_Shameless Your portrayal of Fiona was so genuine and real. It was so entertaining to watch you week after week. I look forward to seeing what you do next! You will be missed! #Shameless 😢🤗 — Sheri (@redsheri1) March 11, 2019

Fiona wore the same shirt in the season one pilot that she wore for her final episode today 😭 you will be missed @emmyrossum#Shamelesspic.twitter.com/T01o3pGfoD — Kristy Handley (@KristyHandley) March 11, 2019

This scene where Fiona confronts Monica about raising the kids in season 1 of @SHO_Shameless is the reason I decided to pursue a career in writing television. I wanted to write a scene for an actor to kill just like this. Emmy Rossum is a force. https://t.co/TTqvIXCrN0 — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) March 11, 2019

Tonight marks the departure of @emmyrossum’s beautifully strong Fiona Gallagher on @SHO_Shameless.



Not only one of the best female portrayals in TV history, but simply one of the best characters on any show ever.



Salute. We’ll miss you.



The Queen of Chaos. #Shamelesspic.twitter.com/leI6MW50E3 — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) March 11, 2019

